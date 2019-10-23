Congratulations to the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project for its continuing support for a regional independent public community college. Perhaps the $1.2 million start-up cost could be reduced considerably by changing the location of that educational institution to the publicly owned Selinsgrove Center on available land and in unused buildings.
For obvious reasons, the Harrisburg Area Community College is not located in the city of Harrisburg, and locating a Susquehanna Valley Community College on the attractive campus of the Selinsgrove Center could offer future advantages of transportation, operation, expansion, etc. as well.
Location, location, location is so important.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove