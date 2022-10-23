Drive anywhere away from here on a highway that begins with an “8” — Interstate 80, 81 or 83 — and you will be sure to notice oversized, sprawling warehouses in operation or under construction for miles.
These locations, essentially stop-off points, are the future of distribution. Local companies continue to extend their portfolio and footprint as a way to stay ahead of the ever-changing industry and they are always looking for help to fill a growing number of roles.
Places like Patton Logistics, Moran Industries and others are building like crazy, both in the immediate area and in corridors along those highways. Patton, owned and operated by Steve Patton, has either building projects or acquired land at the Milton Industrial Complex and the now-filled Great Stream Commons and others in Maryland, Virginia and Ohio. Moran has nine locations across the region, including a location at Great Stream commons.
Logistics is an evolving industry that was altering the way distribution was being done even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit 31 months ago. COVID sped up the transition in an attempt to tackle the supply chain problems that persist.
The large warehouses you see sprouting up everywhere are essentially drop-off points. Patton said drivers aren’t interested in long, over-the-road trips where they are away from home for days and who can blame them?
Instead, they want shorter turnarounds, daily trips that get them back home in time for kids’ soccer games and dinner.
That is where the growing logistics market fits in. In many cases, these warehouses are holding locations for another round of drivers to pick up the product, who then take it on to its final destination.
“It used to be drivers would be going from St. Louis to New York City all day, every day. That doesn’t happen anymore,” Patton said after breaking ground on a new warehouse in Milton. “You might drive 500 miles to a distribution point along Interstate 81. Then someone else takes it the last 500 miles to its destination. Shorter commutes for everyone.”
Shorter commutes and continued expansion mean more jobs to be had, including drivers and warehouse workers.
Staying ahead of the game has been for these broadening logistics outposts and local companies, to their credit, seem to be ahead of the game with a proactive approach to building and finding the right location at the right time.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written Editor William Bowman.