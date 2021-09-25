Before we criticize President Biden‘s management of the exodus from Afghanistan, we should consider the problem he faced. The Afghan army and entire government collapsed on Aug. 15. With less than two weeks to plan and execute the move, the United States evacuated almost 150,000 allied troops, U.S. citizens and Afghan collaborators while under sporadic enemy attack.
To place it in perspective, compare two widely held large-scale troop movements of the past:
In 10 days, between May 26 and June 4, 1940, the British rescued their Expeditionary Force of 338,000 men, encircled by German forces at Dunkirk, Belgium. An average of 34,000 men abandoned their equipment on the Dunkirk beach each day. This evacuation required a massive effort by hundreds of naval vessels, fishing trawlers, ferry boats, and small private yachts. It is often referred to as the “Miracle of Dunkirk.”
On June 6, 1944, “D-Day,“ the Western Allies landed 156,000 American, Canadian and British troops on the coast of Normandy. To accomplish this required more than two years’ planning, a year’s advanced staging in England, and participation of 5,000 ships and 18,000 aircraft.
By the most generous estimate, Joe Biden had less than six months as president to organize the “total“ withdrawal from Afghanistan before Sept. 6. In my view, the “Miracle of Kabul,” disorganized as it may have appeared, was an exceptional logistic achievement.
Robert Schmaltz,
State College