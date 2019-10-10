As part of the impeachment inquiry, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is sending multiple subpoenas to the White House, the Justice Department, Rudolph Giuliani and others, for documents and testimony about the now-infamous phone call with the President of Ukraine.
Despite being warned that stonewalling and delays will be considered obstruction of justice, President Trump and others in his administration are predictably refusing to cooperate. The next step would be to declare them in Contempt of Congress, but I am not sure this will work.
It has been obvious since the 2018 mid-term elections that Mr. Trump has held Democratic members of the House of Representatives, and especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi in contempt. In general, Mr. Trump seems to hold anyone other than his supporters in contempt. I think that, if formally charged, he might wear it as a badge of honor.
It is going to be a long autumn.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove