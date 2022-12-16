Imagine this. You feel tired most of the time. Going about your normal activities is so exhausting that you skip chores and even fun activities. You have trouble concentrating; your head feels “foggy.” Your joints often hurt, your muscles ache. You feel feverish. It’s hard to breathe sometimes. You have chest pains or heart palpitations. You don’t sleep well anymore. You can’t do your job like you know you should—or at all. You had the flu once—this is what it felt like—but you got over that. This isn’t going away, or if it does, it keeps coming back. Your life is in shambles.
If this sounds familiar, you must know someone with chronic Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium that is spread by deer ticks, which are common here in the rural Susquehanna Valley. Whenever you spend time outdoors in the warmer months, you are certain to encounter ticks eager to dine on you. Knowing that ticks spread Lyme disease, we check for them after being outdoors. But ticks are easy to miss: they are small and often hide in hard-to-see places on our bodies. The telltale “bulls-eye” rash doesn’t always appear. The infection can be treated with antibiotics, but symptoms can last for months, even with treatment. If it’s not treated at all, the infection can attack your joints, heart, and nervous system, causing the symptoms listed above.
You don’t want that. Ask anyone you know who has chronic Lyme.
Long COVID and chronic Lyme disease are alike in many ways. There is no lab test, so diagnosing them is as much art as science. Their symptoms are similar and are shared by numerous other conditions. Not everyone suffers all the symptoms. Some patients fare worse than others. There’s no single treatment for either disease. Chronic Lyme disease can be a permanent “new normal” for some patients, and the same may be true for long COVID. How can they be so similar when COVID-19 is caused by a virus, but chronic Lyme by a bacterium?
Sometimes our immune system overreacts or loses the ability to distinguish between the germs that infect us and our normal, healthy cells. We don’t know why our bodies attack themselves, causing autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, type I diabetes, and celiac disease, but some people are genetically predisposed. Viruses and certain substances in the environment can trigger autoimmune diseases, and studies are showing that this is what happens in both chronic Lyme disease and long COVID.
Autoimmune diseases can be treated but not cured.
Serious illness often means discomfort, pain, enjoyment missed, work time lost, financial impact, and anxiety. Preventing illness is always better than getting sick and recovering. When the illness has a significant chance of causing permanent poor health and reducing quality of life, it just makes sense to play it safe if we can.
If we step on a rusty nail, we get a tetanus shot. If we tangle with a possibly rabid animal, we get the vaccine. When we go hunting or hiking, we use insect repellant, wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to reduce exposure, and check ourselves and our pets when we return home. Why in the world would we choose not to protect ourselves from long COVID?
Our body’s ability to repair itself is one of those miracles we tend to take for granted. Perhaps instinctive trust in this ability is why so many of us aren’t concerned about getting COVID-19. Please think about these facts:
The chances of getting long-COVID are higher than you may think; at least 10-30% of COVID infections lead to long COVID
Long COVID is more likely after severe infections but it can also develop after mild or asymptomatic cases
While vaccination doesn’t prevent all long COVID, it lowers the risk
Having COVID more than once increases the risk of hospitalization, death, and long COVID
Serious side effects from vaccines are much rarer than long COVID
Get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Get boosted if you’re not. They are your best chance of avoiding life-altering long COVID… and months or years of regret.
Michael Heyd, a retired medical librarian, lives in Lycoming County.