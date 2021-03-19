I owe no one, including Mr. DeChristopher, any explanations of my political opinions of the Democratic party. Suffice it to say that their misleading agenda caused me to rethink my political choices long before Mr. Trump became president.
This past election has definitely been like no other in American history. Liberal courts have legislated rather than ruling on the validity of voting rules, and state officers have ruled on subjects not in their jurisdiction. Some votes were possibly cast illegally and should have been set aside until flaws in the law could be corrected.
Perhaps it would not have made a difference in the final results this time, but it certainly has opened up a pandora’s box by setting a precedent which in future years could be affected by allowing this egregious illegal activity to go unchecked and uncorrected.
I stand by my comments regarding the past election and believe that this administration’s agenda is about “making America last.”
If the rising price of gas, food, and other essential items aren’t convincing enough, then the border situation should make anyone realize that we are in for a long four years of Democratic socialistic shenanigans that will not be beneficial to America’s well-being.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown