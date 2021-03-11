Owners and operators of businesses that took some of the most severe economic hits the COVID-19 pandemic had to dish out are finally getting some targeted financial assistance.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) will provide $2.2 million in funding to restaurants, bars, taverns and hotels in a 10-county region across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
These are among the businesses that were ordered shut down as the pandemic spread last spring, but as other types of businesses started to reopen several weeks later, restrictions on indoor dining remained. Business owners were forced to flip their business models to offer take-out and food deliveries as a means of economic survival.
Unfortunately, there was no direct targeted financial relief for hospitality industries as they created outdoor dining areas last summer, then struggled again through more limitations, restrictions and the closure of their outdoor dining as winter and a resurgence of the COVID-19 infections took hold.
Many of these businesses did not survive and have since been permanently shut down. For those that were fortunate enough to weather the storm, warmer temperatures, COVID vaccinations, a recent reduction in infections and long-overdue financial relief are offering hope for brighter days ahead.
Officials at the SEDA Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), based in Lewisburg, will begin accepting applications for grants on March 15, and they are urging hospitality businesses to apply as soon as possible for the CHIRP grants because the funds will likely be quickly exhausted.
The grant funds were created from Act 1 of 2021, which was passed on Feb. 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to: having fewer than 300 full-time employees, a net worth that does not exceed $15 million, a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared with 2019 and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties. For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
The hard working and persistent people in the hospitality industry helped all of us make it through the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a shame it took so long for targeted financial relief to come along for them, but it’s good it finally has. They certainly deserve it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.