Recent projections indicate that price surges in energy markets could increase home heating costs by 18 percent this winter, the largest jump in more than a decade.
Fortunately, income-eligible residents can find some assistance in paying those bills through a federal program originally started 41 years ago, in 1981.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022-23 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Assistance is available to eligible applications who own their own homes or rent. The application process for the program, funded by Congress and administered by state governments, will remain open through April 28, 2023.
“LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable people — children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities and families with low incomes — make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter,” said Inez Titus, the deputy secretary of the state Department of Human Services Office of Income Maintenance. “Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year, so I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today.”
Assistance funding from LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, state officials note. The minimum monthly LIHEAP cash grant is $300 and the maximum is $1,000. Crisis grants are also available for income-eligible people who are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already lost heating service, or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, such as heating oil, propane, coal or wood.
The income limit for eligibility is 150 percent of the federal poverty limit. For one individual, that is a gross annual income of $20,385, and for a family of four, the gross annual income limit is $41,625. State officials note that residents do not need to know their exact income eligible limits in order to apply for the program. Those who have applied and were denied in the past, but have experienced a change in circumstances, are encouraged to apply.
To apply for LIHEAP, visit online at www.compass.state.pa.us or call 1-866-550-4355.
“Working together, LIHEAP and various PUC-required utility assistance programs help hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households stay connected, safe and warm,” said Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). “We strongly encourage families to apply for LIHEAP and #CallUtilitiesNow to explore all the available options.”
