For the second time in three years, the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is coming down early to allow crews to make repairs to one of the world’s largest inflatable dams. It is our hope the job is done right, allowing for — weather permitting — a full boating season at Lake Augusta in 2020.
Timing is everything and traditionally the time around Labor Day is a window to make repairs if needed. Two bags were replaced in 2017, a move that also shortened the boating season and impacted seasonal businesses when locals pulled their boats out of the water a month early.
We understand the timing. It’s undoubtedly a complicated process and the unforeseen is possible. We just want to see the repairs hold for the long-term to the benefit of DCNR, local outdoor enthusiasts and businesses who depend on increased foot traffic through September.
“Late August into September are the lowest water levels, and it’s easiest to work in the rivers at the lowest levels of the year,” said Alan Lichtenwalner, the Northcentral Region park manager for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.” It gives us the safest and best condition to work. The later we do it, we run the risk of bad weather and high water. It’s a short window of opportunity. We have to take advantage of it.”
According to DCNR, park officials detected air pressure dropping in Bag 6 in June. During three weeks of around-the-clock work and monitoring, park staff discovered several small punctures in the bag, as well as damage to the air piping system. Even with high water from the heavy rains this spring, officials were able to successfully make temporary repairs to keep the dam inflated.
“The park staff has done a great job this summer, and they busted their tails to keep it going so we could make it through Labor Day,” said Lichtenwalner. “We hope everything holds, but we can’t keep operating like this in the future. We want to be sure for 2020 we have a good, solid bag there and we won’t have these issues in the new season.”
We applaud DCNR’s efforts to this point and hope the patches they used this summer can become permanent fixes — at least matching the expected 25-year lifespan of the bags — to allow Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the valuable natural resource as long as possible.
