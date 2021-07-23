I read Nancylynne Miller’s recent Letter to the Editor (July 5) with interest. I appreciate the frustration Ms. Miller reveals in her letter titled, “Tired of untruths.” She seems to be looking for a solution. As a minister of the Scriptures, I would point her to God’s solution.
The Bible tells us to look at the big picture. To an ant, it’s hill is its hole world.
The ant doesn’t see that its ant hill is in a large, beautiful park. The park is in a complicated city. The city is in a state. The state is in a country. The country is on a continent. The continent is on a planet. The planet is part of a solar system. The solar system is part of a galaxy. A galaxy is part of the unbelievably large universe.
When God does this, he always must look at the big picture. According to the Bible, God never intended man to rule himself.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown