With no fanfare or hype, the people who operate the Haven Ministry Center in Sunbury have been quietly working over the past three decades to fulfill a vital mission — providing food and shelter to individuals and families who have nowhere else to go.
From their building, tucked into a lesser-traveled portion of South Front Street in Sunbury, they have provided a temporary home, hot meals and an incalculable amount of hope to more than 5,000 people over the past 30 years.
“We are so lucky to be here in Sunbury and get the support we get from all over the Valley,” Executive Director Christy Zeigler told us this week. “To be able to say we have helped 5,003 people over these 30 years is truly wonderful.”
The people who run the Haven Ministry Center, which operates on a $218,000 budget, primarily raised through donations, are now hoping to expand.
“We are looking to add eight to 10 rooms to the current eight rooms we have,” Zeigler said. “We don’t even know any prices yet and we don’t even know how we are going to manage this, but it is what we are hoping to do.”
She explained that the property, located at 1043 S. Front St., is landlocked, so the expansion may be adding a second floor to the current structure.
“We aren’t even sure we can do that,” she said. “We are just starting this process, but we are hoping to get some answers so we can continue to help more people in times of need.”
The Haven Ministry Center is currently at maximum capacity, with 33 people now living there, but the need continues to grow.
It appears that the homeless shelter may just need a well-deserved break — an opportunity — that would open the door to meeting their goals. We therefore encourage elected officials on the state and local levels, as well as contractors, property owners, and other professionals across the Central Susquehanna Valley, to keep the dedicated work of the Haven Ministry Center in mind as they watch for any opportunities that might help the organization expand their important mission.
In the meantime, anyone can donate to the Haven Ministry Center during the 30-hour “Raise the Region” fundraising campaign, which supports many nonprofit organizations. The campaign continues through midnight this evening. To make a donation, visit online at raisetheregion.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.