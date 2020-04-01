From time to time we read Letters to the Editor from educators/professors referencing that the wealthy need to pay their fair share of taxes. Those in the Democratic Party, who echo this same theme, include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, etc.
The question is what is the definition of wealthy? To those who are factory workers, laborers, farmers, secretaries, retail sales clerks, social workers, office workers and others who earn approximately $25,000 to $40,000 a year, their definition of wealthy might encompass educators/professors who receive $70,000 to $130,000 for working nine months out of the year. To make matters worse, the average worker making $25,000 to $45,000 per year as mentioned above is lucky to receive one-fourth to one-half of their income in retirement versus an educator/professor whose retirement is approximately 70 percent of income, according to (PSERS) Public School Employees Retirement System.
When it comes to the wealthy paying their fair share of taxes, maybe just maybe, these educators/professors should look at themselves in the mirror.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg