We can only hope during this election season in Pennsylvania that the voters of Pennsylvania will do more to study their candidates than simply see what designation is behind their name, a “D” or an “R.” When I look at what the Democratic Party is offering for the candidate for United States Senate, it amazes me that the candidate, John Fetterman, even got on the ballot.
His first disqualifier should have been the medical problems he has had. Having a stroke just before the primary election vote should have made him think it might be a good idea to drop out of the race; that he’d be better off working on his health rather than trying to win such an important office as a senator.
I haven’t seen anything with regards to successes he’s had in the private sector. For someone who lived off his parents until his late 40s makes me think he wasn’t qualified to do anything. I prefer a candidate for elected office to demonstrate that they have been a success in the private sector before they decide to run for public office.
His previous public office as the mayor of Braddock didn’t appear to have a very good track record.
Being frequently at odds with members of borough council, and several of his actions appeared to be that of a dictator did not impress me at all when it comes to serving the public.
When I find out he is an admirer of Senator Bernie Sanders, I’d never consider voting for that guy. We simply don’t need any more radical leftists in the Congress of the United States.
Hugh E. McGee,
Williamsport