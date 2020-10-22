It has been a while since Mr. Trump has used the term, “corrupt Democrats,” but it always makes me think, “look who’s talking?” The Trump administration is the most corrupt since Nixon’s, and may well be the most corrupt ever.
Despite what he said about the Mueller Report saying “no collusion,” it said there was no proof of criminal conspiracy, and explicitly said, “...neither does it exonerate him.” That report resulted in numerous Trump aides getting charged with, and some pleading guilty to crimes, such as money laundering, and one of them, Roger Stone, had his sentence commuted. The attorney general, Bill Barr, tried to drop the case against Michael Flynn, after he plead guilty of lying to FBI agents. Mr. Trump fired five inspectors general in six weeks, who were investigating associates of Trump, investigating whistleblower complaints, etc., saying he had “lost confidence” in them.
Then there is the blatant nepotism of assigning his son-in-law Jared Kushner to draw up a peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, despite having no experience in relevant negotiations. Or later putting him in charge of the early response to COVID-19 trying to procure and distribute scarce personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and hospitals, and doing the job badly.
Not that there is no corruption by Democratic politicians, but clearly Republicans are doing it “Bigly.”
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove