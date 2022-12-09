No one will ever mistake Newt Gingrich for a Democrat. He helped usher in the Tea Party and has long defended Donald Trump. But Gingrich has seen the light on one aspect of politics today. He believes Biden is winning.
The former Republican Congressman says, in terms of winning and losing, “…you realize how well…” President Biden is doing. Gingrich warns his fellow conservatives that their hostility to the administration “…tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been…” The comments were part of a column on Gingrich360.com.
Gingrich compares Biden to Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan who were underestimated, just like the current president. While people laughed at them, Eisenhower and Reagan achieved their goals and implemented their programs. According to Gingrich, “Biden has achieved something similar.”
Right wing Republicans, progressive Democrats, and local talk show hosts denigrate and dismiss the president. Yet even Gingrich says Biden was “…a major force in the Senate…,” and had one of the best first term, off-year elections in history. He also points out Biden’s careful handling of the war in Ukraine, which has helped cripple what most thought would be an easy victory for Vladimir Putin.
Looking ahead, Gingrich says his party must rethink how it is going to defeat President Biden in 2024. This, says Gingrich, “…is a much bigger challenge than I would have guessed…”
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury