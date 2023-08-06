A few years ago, at the jump of COVID, I was privileged enough to give the commencement address for Danville High’s graduating class. Never mind that I recorded it in my basement — reports that I was wearing shorts and flip-flops out of the camera’s field of vision have never been confirmed — it was a distinct honor.
One of the things I tried to highlight to the Class of 2020 was about finding ways to learn each day, including a nugget someone told me once that always stuck: If you are the smartest person in the room, find another room.
Challenge yourself, expand your reach and base of knowledge. Be uncomfortable and curious.
Fortunately, I am rarely, if ever, the smartest person in the room. My kids are doing math with letters in it. My wife talks about potassium levels and I’m lost in three seconds.
It’s the reason, as we’ve noted in this space previously, when I talk to people in fields well beyond my scope — a big circle — the discussion starts with “Explain this to me like I am a 2-year-old.” It’s just easier than asking 50 follow-up questions.
One of the best ways for me to get in a room with smart people is through our Community Advisory Board. We are once again looking for a few people to fill out the board.
The monthly meetings — at first in person but remotely in recent years — were started by CNHI National Editor Dennis Lyons before he left Sunbury. It’s been a successful outreach for those of us in this building who look forward to the call each month. The hour-long meetings run from 5-6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. We are in the midst of a short summer break now with eyes on restarting again with a meeting on Sept. 20. The board usually runs from September to May.
This diverse group will gather with a few Daily Item staffers — me, Digital Editor Dave Hilliard, Magazine Editor Jean Knouse and new Daily Item publisher Sharon Sorg — for an hour-long dialogue about issues and events in our communities. The conversations are always lively and engaging. The members regularly share well-meaning and thoughtful ideas.
Their ideas regularly turn into important stories that you see in print.
When Dennis sought new members in the past, he threw out this line regarding the atmosphere that I can’t beat: “We don’t agree on all topics. But it is a collegial, safe space for discussion. Every time I leave one of these meetings, I know I have learned something — usually many things.”
Since the board started, there are no original members. We don’t make people leave, sometimes schedules conflict or another outreach pops up and they rotate off; that happened with a few members in the past year.
In recent years, the board has hovered around 10 members and we are looking to add a few members of the board ahead of our September return. I don’t have a hard number in mind for a total, but any more than 10 sometimes limits dialogue to make sure everyone has a chance to respond.
As noted in previous calls, there are a couple of rules and some nonstarters. The ideal candidates are involved and engaged in their communities and understand the workings of the region and the four counties we cover on a daily basis: Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
Showing up is important, too. It’s one hour a month for nine months. So is reading The Daily Item regularly because the routine involves discussion of current topics and things we could pursue in the future.
If you are interested in discussing being part of this healthy dialogue to make this Valley better, email me at bbowman@dailyitem.com. We’ll find a convenient time for a conversation and take it from there.
