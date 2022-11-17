Among the 16,654 people who are currently enrolled in registered apprenticeship job training here in Pennsylvania, nearly 15,500 will have full-time employment when they complete their programs, based on national statistical averages worthy of celebration this week.
The celebration is happening across the nation as part of National Apprenticeship Week, a time when industry, labor, education and government leaders get to underscore the success that apprentices achieve while working toward a seamless transition into a full-time career of their choice.
“Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs provide participants with a paycheck while they receive the training they need to advance their careers,” said Neil Weaver, acting secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCEA) said during a National Apprenticeship Week event this week. “Investments in apprenticeship programs also support Pennsylvania businesses by ensuring there is a talented workforce ready to meet their needs.”
Apprenticeships — a system that enables new employees to learn on the job under the supervision of experienced workers and instructors — enable employers in any career field to develop and prepare their future workforce.
Right now, there are 16,654 active apprentices sharpening their job skills within 1,596 registered apprenticeship and 98 pre-apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 93 percent of the people who complete their apprenticeship training programs will retain employment with an average annual starting salary of $77,000.
Apprenticeship opportunities continue to grow in nearly every industry, including construction, energy, advanced manufacturing, finance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology and logistics and transportation. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity, state officials note.
The state government is among those investing in the effort. Pennsylvania has funded more than $13.7 million to help support 87 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs through a grant program administered by the DCEA.
In addition, Pennsylvania established the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) under the state Department of Labor and Industry in 2016 to help guide and expand the number of registered apprenticeship programs while ensuring compliance with all regulations and standards.
New opportunities await in a variety of career fields. An apprenticeship just might provide the perfect pathway. For much more information, visit the state's website at: www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/apprenticeships