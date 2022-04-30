I’m writing about Russia and Ukraine. Why doesn’t the United States and other countries get Putin out of power for destroying Ukraine, killing innocent people, and destroying their homes and land? Get him as a war criminal, or terrorist. Why would we be letting him destroy their country? Get him and use his billions of dollars and rebuild Ukraine.
Can you imagine what he will go through on Judgment Day?
If President Donald Trump would have been in power, none of this would have happened. Biden has been nothing but a puppet for the socialists in control.
We should be getting our own oil and gas from our country instead of buying now from communist countries. Look what happened in Venezuela years ago when its oil crashed. The socialists are doing the same thing to us and giving money out so people aren’t working. As soon as the money stops and we go broke, they will control.
We are letting the Devil take over America. People, please, go back to your churches, tithe your money and see how your life is so much better. I know I’m a heckler and a jokester but I like to see people laugh. I even found a new church along Route 45 in Lewisburg, across from the health store, called the Cornerstone Church. People are so kind and friendly and the pastor is great. They even have a social hour of drinks and desserts before church. If you don’t have a church or are not happy, come try this church. I know my wife and I are very happy here.
Socialists know that as long as the family remains strong, socialism cannot flourish. Socialism, Marxism and all the -isms of history will be, well they will be history.
Atwood Ross,
Sunbury