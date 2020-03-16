The 31st annual Sunbury River Festival is returning to the banks of the Susquehanna River — where it belongs — after three years on Market Street.
Kudos to organizers for developing plans to stage the festival in the Merle H. Phillips Park and on the river side of the flood wall so that Front Street, a state highway, can remain open.
The location addresses the primary issue cited by the state Department of Transportation — keeping Front Street, which is state Route 61, open to traffic.
“It’s like we’re going home,” said festival Chairman Slade Shreck, noting that the festival kicks off with the Valley’s Got Talent competition and continues on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15, along the river banks between Chestnut and Arch streets.
Here’s hoping that the coronavirus crisis dissipates in the next several weeks, allowing popular community events such as this to be held throughout the summer and fall.
Shreck said fire police will be stationed at the crosswalks at Market and Chestnut streets to help ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians on and around Front Street.
The Sunbury River Festival, hosted by Sunbury Revitalization Inc., features more than 100 vendors. There will be live music, an outdoor movie, the Car Cruise-In and a variety of food and craft vendors. Plenty of the old stand-bys that made the event such a big hit for so many years at the riverfront.
Shreck said there also will be a celebration of the river with the fire department showing off scuba diving equipment and boat rescue and the Boy Scouts teaching people how to fish.
Having it back home, at the riverfront, will certainly add something to the event. The trial run at Cameron Park was fun, but the festival belongs at the river.
Concerns about the coronavirus are obviously shutting down many sports and entertainment events this month. We all can have hope for speedy resolutions to this health crisis and another festival at the river.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.