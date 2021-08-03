I greatly long for a future where we are grateful for all we have, for being able to love others and be loved.
A future where we have learned to be sweet and gentle, but rock solid-strong and brave, always.
A future where we have learned to be very careful and thoughtful when experiencing the strong emotions of disappointment, disillusionment, and thoughtlessness of others, in the insincerity of people we have trusted, in the unfaithfulness of those we have relied on previously. I want us to learn from and gain wisdom from the suffering that has visited us time and again.
Personally, I truly want no one to be less good for having interacted with me, no one less pure, less true, less kind, less noble for sharing in my sphere of living, my lifetime on earth.
Tall goals, eh? I am trying.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg