There is a substantial demand in our local, four-county (Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union) region for job-oriented postsecondary education. Local businesses need qualified workers in such fields as information technology, health care (many technical specialties), as well as more traditional fields like electricians and HVAC specialists. People who are well beyond their high school years want to enhance their earning power with more training, or perhaps get into an entirely new career. While the population of traditional college age (18-22) is declining, those who are 10 or more years older are underserved for educational opportunities.
The most direct way to meet these needs would be a locally-based community college, and indeed, a local organization — the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) — has developed a detailed plan for a Susquehanna Valley Community College. This includes a detailed analysis of local demographics, a survey of a sample of the local population that verifies widespread interest in a local open enrollment community college, establishment of a partnership with Marywood University that will assist in accreditation of the new community college, and detailed financial projections for 10 years.
We already have several programs for postsecondary education in the region, notably two branches of Luzerne County Community College (Shamokin and Watsontown) a branch of Lackawanna College in Sunbury, Triangle Tech and the McCann School of Business. There are also campuses of Penn State in Williamsport and Schuylkill, Bloomsburg University, Bucknell University, and Susquehanna University. These are all assets to our community; the opportunities for synergy are evident. None of these institutions provides all the benefits of a local community college, but the community college could strengthen them by offering credit for their courses and working with them to minimize duplication of offerings.
Bucknell University has a long-standing and successful program to accept community college graduates as transfer students, giving credit for community college courses toward a Bucknell bachelor degree. The Susquehanna Valley Community College would be uniquely positioned to take advantage of this program.
What the proposal needs most right now is financial support from the county commissioners of the four counties, support through property taxes, that on average would cost each household around $15 per year. In Pennsylvania, 13 of 15 public community colleges are funded through county sponsorship. This county support would total about $1.2 million annually, or $12 million over 10 years. Other funding would come from the state and federal governments, and private donations.
The SVCEP has commissioned a report on the economic impact of the proposed community college, by the firm Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI, now named Lightcast). EMSI estimates that total spending returned to the four-county area over 10 years would include $2.6 million in short-term capital spending and $39.7 million in long-term operations spending. Additionally, long-term spending by students and graduates enabled to stay in the region is also expected to increase by tens of millions of dollars. Thus, EMSI estimates that for every dollar invested by the counties, the college would generate $2.50 in new tax revenue.
For such a small investment, the region would get a locally-based and locally governed college that could allow students to complete an associate degree without having to commute to Wilkes-Barre, Scranton or Harrisburg. Successful students would be more likely to stay in the area to work, whereas completing their degrees elsewhere might lead them to seek employment elsewhere as well.
To find out more about the plan for Susquehanna Valley Community College, email svcep01@newcommunitycollege.org. If you think a locally-based community college is needed, contact your county commissioners and tell them so.
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science and Latin American studies at Bucknell.