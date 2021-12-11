Outside of saying I’m short or thin — I’m not close to either — the last words anyone who knows me would ever use to describe me are: “He’s a small town boy.”
Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Woodhaven, Queens section of New York, I’ve always considered myself an NYC guy, even though I haven’t lived there full-time since 1977.
Our family has resided in a number of suburban communities over the years, but always within less than an hour’s drive from large cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis and Buffalo.
When my wife Mary and I moved here a little over six years ago, we were told we could get to lots of places from here in just about three hours, including the aforementioned New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
That’s turned out to be just about right. But going from less than an hour to three hours away from those familiar large cities, we quickly realized, was basically the difference between living in a suburban and a rural area. You’re not going to want to hop in the car and drive three hours all that often.
That’s meant staying closer to home — East Buffalo Township in our case — things like eating out, shopping, going to shows, etc.
And rural though this area may be, that’s also meant finding a lot of neat places across the Valley. Especially at the holidays.
Last Friday night, I went with Mary to take advantage of the holiday late night shopping in downtown Lewisburg. It was warmer than you would expect from an early December night and an overall cool experience.
We started with dinner at Brendan’s Towne Tavern. A short stroll along Market Street later, we were browsing the eclectic shelves at both Mondragon Books and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore. We also spent some time at Music ‘n More, a really neat store chock full of musical instruments and a pleasant surprise collection of vinyl record albums.
The next day, we were back on Market Street, taking our two granddaughters to the Campus Theatre for a free holiday showing of “The Grinch.” The Campus Theatre is a jewel year-round, but it’s especially neat at the holidays.
We also drove our granddaughters over to the Lewisburg Farmers Market area, where they saw Santa and Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen.” They also bought a hand-carved Santa ornament for their Christmas tree that they proudly gave to their mom the next morning.
It’s not just Lewisburg. The past few days, of course, there’s been the Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg. We’ve had special late night shopping evenings and holiday festivals across the Valley in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Milton, Danville and more.
Right after Thanksgiving, we took our granddaughters and youngest grandson over to the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Santa was there, of course, but so were live reindeer and a place for our grandchildren to do all sorts of holiday crafts.
There’s still nearly two weeks to go before Christmas. We’ll keep you all posted on all the holiday things to do in our daily “What’s Going on Here” calendar and in our Thursday Applause entertainment section.
I’m never going to be a small town boy, but I’ve got to admit, people and small businesses around here do the holidays big-time.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.