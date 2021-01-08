I am an American, a United States Naval Academy graduate and a veteran.
I fly the American flag, only from morning until dusk, on the exceptional, designated days, that are meaningful to me and my country.
On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, I raised my flag because it is another exceptional day in our country. I will raise it each morning until Trump is officially removed from our White House.
The American people spoke loud and clear. We have denied wanting to be ruled by one person and the minority of the people. We have taken back the country we have fought for to preserve the ideals and freedoms that are laid down in the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.
Power to the people!
Hoorah!
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg