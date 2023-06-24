Ignorance and fear are the handmaidens of hate and violence. The wealthy ruling elites have known these principles since time immemorial. It is their stock-in-trade, and the source of their great wealth and power over “the others.” Invoking hatred of others is the foundation of fascism.
The father of American Fascism, Ronald Reagan, did not necessarily understand these principles, but as a professional screen actor he was quite good at memorizing scripts written by the corporate fascist elites.
The elites of the military-industrial-banking complex thought it was fitting and proper to punish the generation of Baby Boomers who had the audacity to protest the immoral, illegal “war” of corporate aggression in South East Asia during the 1960s and 70s.
Enter stage right (wing), Reagan, as governor of California, first defunded then privatized for profit the public higher education system of California. Later, as U.S. president, Reagan repeated the process nationwide, thereby establishing the first two principles of fascism, a dumbed-down voter base filled with ignorance and fear.
Fast forward through the Reagan-Bush 1980s corporate “brush-fire wars” in Central American and U.S. corporate meddling in Lebanon, Syria and Kuwait, to the Bush-Cheney 20 years war of corporate aggression for control of oil resources in Iraq and lithium reserves in Afghanistan (see: Project for a New American Century, 1994-97).
The same fascist model that has proven so successful for waging corporate wars of aggression has now been turned against the American people.
Today we witness the anger and violence of fascism directed against “the others” of the native tribal cultures and descendants of kidnapped African slaves. Ignorance fuels the violence against women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, immigrants rights, the right for union labor, the rights of teachers to use books that portray the racism that has always been part of U.S. history, et alia, ad infinitum.
The only question remaining is whether ignorance, intolerance and hatred of “the other,” promoted by capitalist fascist elites, will overpower the values taught by all religions throughout time — love of others for love’s sake alone?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs