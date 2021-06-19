Some Mifflinburgers are lobbying to prohibit “critical race theory” and Newsela, a digital platform that enables teachers to identify articles by reading level and share them with students. The objections voiced seem rooted in the fear of kids being exposed to ideas that are not conservative or fundamentalist Christian, ideas which might exist in Newsela the way they do everywhere, including Central Pennsylvania.
Understandably, parents want to be listened to; we’re listening. But what we’re hearing are parents who are afraid their children might understand that good people practice non-Christian religions, afraid their kids will acknowledge that transgender kids deserve respect and compassion, afraid that considering U.S. history from more than a white perspective might complicate the belief that everyone gets treated the same.
Why are these ideas frightening? Are you afraid that if your kids read a piece about Islam they might convert? That if they realize racial slurs hurt people they’ll stop using them? That they might ask themselves why kids who are seen as “different” are often treated as if they don’t belong? It’s time to recognize that we’re all human beings, we’re not all the same, and that’s okay. Shouldn’t we want kids to consider other perspectives in developmentally appropriate ways and learn to think for themselves? By learning to welcome other people and consider ideas without fear, they’ll also learn to accept and feel confident in themselves. Isn’t this required to love thy neighbor as thyself?
Bill Flack & Deirdre O’Connor,
Mifflinburg