In response to Mr. Atwood Ross’s letter, “Get back to church” (June 16), online services and rebroadcasts offer excellent alternatives. Because of individuals such as Mr. Ross, I am staying at home and watching our church’s Facebook recordings of the service.
As an older person, I have greater risk of contracting the virus. I can pray at home without exposing myself to a pandemic exacerbated by individuals who refuse to observe social distancing, wear masks, or follow CDC guidelines. “Love your neighbor as yourself” means we are all responsible for all of our fellow human beings, be they Christian or not. Today that means not infecting others with COVID.
Similarly, one need not be in a church building to tithe. Supporting the church has become easier: Simply mail your check or donate online.
No one believes we do not need churches. To the contrary, we need them more today than ever. But churches are not the physical structures; they are its members united by faith.
Finally, your freedoms and actions do have limits when they endanger others and possibly give them a sentence of death by COVID. The Bible also teaches that “God helps those who help themselves.”
God gave us a brain enabled with powers of reasoning and thought; it is up to us to use these God-given advantages for the well-being of all people.
As for me, I feel sorry for those who think that God’s presence is limited to a building and judge those who worship from afar as apostates.
Jill Ghnassia,
Milton