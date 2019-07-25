The president has characterized four minority congresswomen who have been critical of him as “people who hate America,” and called for them to go back where they came from, even though three of the four are native-born Americans and all are citizens.
This is the oldest racist and xenophobic attack in our cultural tradition: Every racial and ethnic minority from African Americans to Irish and Italians to Latinos have, in their turn, faced it. Many have turned around and used it on those who came later. Trump is using it now to stir up the hardest core of his base.
“Make America Great Again” implies a deep dissatisfaction with the way America is now. It says America isn’t so great now, but it once was, at some undefined time in the past. Yet we don’t typically accuse Trump supporters of not loving America; quite the contrary, they think of themselves as loving their country more than anyone else. But the country they love is not the country that is, it is the country that supposedly was, at some time in the past, a time when white Christians were fully in charge and blacks and other minorities knew their place.
We Americans who join the four congresswomen in calling ourselves progressives love our country fully as much as the Trump supporters. Like them, we don’t love the country that is. We love a country that never was but could be, a country that actually provides “freedom and justice for all.” That means that everyone, regardless of class, race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation has the same rights and opportunities.
America is not that country now, when racial minorities are on average much poorer than whites, when the majority of the country has for decades suffered a stagnant or declining standard of living while a tiny minority grows ever richer and more powerful, when most people have good reason to worry about paying their medical bills, when black men are at risk every day of violent death at the hands of police, when men still think it’s okay to aggress upon or discriminate against women, when gays and transsexual people are routinely and legally discriminated against.
These are some of the issues we think must be dealt with if America is to realize the greatness inherent in its ideals. Love our country? Sure, we love it enough to demand that it live by its ideals.
I find no better conclusion than these words from the great American poet, Langston Hughes:
O, let America be America again—
The land that never has been yet—
And yet must be—the land where every man is free.
The land that’s mine—the poor man’s, Indian’s, Negro’s, ME—
Who made America,
Whose sweat and blood, whose faith and pain,
Whose hand at the foundry, whose plow in the rain,
Must bring back our mighty dream again.
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science at Bucknell, where he taught Latin American politics. He lives in Lewisburg.