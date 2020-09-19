A tip of the cap to members of Susquehanna University’s football team, who are finding a creative and positive way to spend their time this fall and making an impact in the community they are calling home during their college years.
With their season canceled, members of the River Hawks’ football team — which was expected to be nationally ranked after going 10-1 last fall — rallied to create the Season of Service committee, the brainchild of assistant coach Alan Zemaitis.
Zemaitis, himself a former All-American at Penn State and NFL draft pick, wanted to find a way to keep his student-athletes engaged across several lanes, to make a difference here in the Valley. Not having a season presented the team with an opportunity to connect with the Valley at a time where they would normally be spending hours and hours practicing and playing.
“I’ve had a chance to look at what’s going on with COVID and the social and racial divide between people right now and I started brainstorming,” said Zemaitis of his decision to develop the service project. “SOS is a signal for help” and what the athletes will be addressing as they work in the community and engage with residents.
One of their first projects has been to repair Kidsgrove, a playground located in the shadow of the River Hawks’ stadium in Selinsgrove. The group also hopes to create a mentorship program with Selinsgrove Area School District students and help elderly residents maintain their properties.
There seems to be much more behind the group than the physical work the student-athletes can put in. The messaging emerging from the program is something we could all learn from right now.
“As a minority, I kind of felt obligated to do this,” freshman Dennis Lee said. “With everything going on in the world, I think it would be good for ... minorities to be shown in a positive light.”
“People don’t naturally have hate in their hearts,” freshman Aaron Kahn said.
As Zemaitis said, sports teams can be among the diverse groups on a college campus and that is no different at Susquehanna. The student-athletes bring varied life experiences to our region and now seek a larger, more common good. Zemaitis said the group will work on “lowering walls.”
For what seems like too long now, Americans have spent time building walls to separate and divide more than unite.
If some of the necessary change can start with one football team taking the first steps, maybe we should all listen and even follow their lead.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.