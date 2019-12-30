Moose International, along with Loyal Order of Moose lodges in Sunbury and Danville, have made excellent decisions supporting the health of their members and those who visit their private clubs.
Members attending the Moose International Convention in Las Vegas last summer approved a rule banning smoking at lodges across the nation.
Danville implemented its ban in August, closing the club for a week to allow volunteers to clean in advance of a new bowling season that started around Labor Day.
Last week, the Sunbury Moose Lodge 181 announced that it will become a nonsmoking establishment on Wednesday — the first day of a new year.
The bans include all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping products.
“This is a big step forward for our fraternity,” said Ben Snyder, junior past governor of Lodge 181 and president of the Pennsylvania Moose District 4. “We are very excited to offer a smoke-free environment for our members and their guests. We feel that this change will open up a whole new pool of prospective members and will help get families and children or grandchildren to become members of this great fraternity.”
There is no question that a tobacco ban will help protect the health of every person who enters the club, according to medical experts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including hundreds that are toxic and about 70 that can cause cancer.
“Secondhand smoke harms children and adults, and the only way to fully protect nonsmokers is to eliminate smoking in all homes, worksites and public places.” the CDC writes. “There is no risk-free level of secondhand smoke exposure. Even brief exposure can be harmful to health.”
Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at risk for developing ear infections, more frequent and severe asthma attacks and respiratory symptoms and infections, the CDC reports.
Adults exposed to secondhand smoke can develop heart disease, lung cancer and a greater risk for stroke.
Since 1964, an estimated 2.5 million nonsmokers have died from health problems caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the CDC.
The Loyal Order of Moose fraternity was first established in 1888. With a combined membership of more than a million members, the fraternity is present in more than 1,500 communities across 50 states, four Canadian provinces and Great Britain. The organization contributes between $75 million and $100 million in community service and operates Mooseheart, a residential care facility for needy children and teens on a 1,000-acre campus about 38 miles west of Chicago.
We congratulate all members of the Loyal Order of Moose on their healthy decision and wish them continued success as they blaze a new, smokefree trail into the future.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.