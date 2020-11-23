“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”
We all remember that, right? It was our soon-to-be-former president, early in his first campaign, extolling the loyalty of his ardent supporters — and giving us all advance warning as to how much he (and they) really care about “law and order.”
But now, thanks to his (and their) post-election behavior, we understand better the whole delusional bubble. His supporters quickly fall in line as they parrot Trump’s Twitter rants. “That’s right,” they say. “There were ballots that were changed! Poll-watchers denied access! Dead people voting! Unverified mail-in ballots!”
Nevermind that Trump has what can be most charitably described as an extremely casual relationship with the truth. Never mind that any reasonably objective observer would have to acknowledge the same. Never mind that election officials from around the country, both Republicans and Democrats, vouch for the safety of their systems and the integrity of thousands of patriotic poll workers. Never mind that Trump’s attempts to block the election results in the courts have been met, again and again, with judicial skepticism and/or flat-out rejection. Never mind that Christopher Krebs, Trump’s own appointee to head CISA (the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), has declared the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.” Because, after all, if Trump lost, it must have been rigged, right? Krebs was fired, of course. As have been many others who dared to live by their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution.
The question is, where do we go from here? Many Republicans of conscience know better than to buy into Trump’s paranoid whine-fests, but most of them remain silent. Kudos to our Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for being willing to publicly contradict Trump. When will the rest speak up?
Meanwhile, American democracy lies grievously wounded
Larry Lawson,
Lewisburg