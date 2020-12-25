A matter of incredulity for those who, from Day 1, found it hard to consider Donald Trump as worthy of deference or respect continues to be the loyalty shown him by both (1) the base of voters who support him and (2) the opportunist politicians intent on riding the gravy train as long as it may last, despite a continuing repetition of repugnant behavior and self-serving policy choices which transparently motivate his behavior.
While there is an unfortunate abundance in American history of times in which leaders have failed to measure up to the challenges presented by the moment, few of those failings are as stark or as repeated as those from Donald Trump. Even now, when the dust has settled on the 2020 presidential election, revealing that by a margin of more than 7 million votes, Americans have had enough of Trump as president, the cultish faithful believe the orchestrated drivel, to which Trump continues to subscribe, namely that he was the true winner of the election, and that his victory was somehow stolen from him. It is generally important for a leader to demonstrate wisdom, and to be capable of taking a long view. In the case of Trump, whether you characterize it as the artlessness of his dealings, or his need to come out of each situation as a winner, taking the long view and truly serving the greater good are leadership attributes that Trump has never exhibited, and, indeed, seems incapable of attaining.
The adherents to the Trumpian belief (among others) that the election was stolen from him ignore a few troublesome facts. First, well in advance of the election, and to maximize the hope that he would somehow be able to retain office, despite his failure in 2016 to win the popular vote, he began to lay the groundwork to challenge the impending election defeat: (1) Mail voting, he claimed, was rife with fraud (even though that belief was demonstrably untrue, and even though he himself had opted for the safe convenience of voting by mail); and (2) his Postmaster General, a big bucks contributor to his campaign, and a potential future, privatized competitor to the delivery function of the Post Office, moved to gum up postal deliveries (which efforts were thwarted by responsible oversight and public outrage). In the midst of a pandemic our self-serving, deceitful president endeavored to do all he could to hobble the postal service and make it more difficult for people to exercise the right to vote.
Ironically, Trump supporters don’t see that his “winning” the election in 2016 by reason of the Electoral College, while losing the popular vote by 2.7 million votes, was to those who didn’t vote for him, little more than an institutionalized theft of the presidency by reason of an archaic constitutional remnant, created in a time which tolerated slavery, and that twice since 2000 has thwarted the popular will of the electorate.
Likewise, in 2020, that myopia easily jumps to the insupportable conclusion that the election was stolen, despite the 7 million-plus margin of popular votes for his adversary, and an Electoral College tally, eerily reversing the numbers of his 2016 “success.” Mercifully, the 2020 outcome is not close to nor susceptible of meaningful challenge (witness multiple failed excursions in court, including the one shamefully supported by congressional representatives Keller and Meuser, in apparent abandonment of their respective oaths to honor the Constitution, brought by the Texas Attorney General, himself under investigation for corruption, possibly shopping for a presidential pardon, in a meritless case brought in the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, now populated, sadly, by three far-right leaning justices appointed by none other than Trump himself!)
Yes, indeed, the groundwork to retain power had been lain by Trump. Unfortunately, when you are a self-serving narcissist, demanding loyalty above competence, and ever so willing to blame others for failings that arise closer to home, you invariably erode objective support. It’s not just that his handling of the pandemic was incompetent; it was intentional: “it’s a hoax; it does not demand a comprehensive, unified national response; it will go away.” The underlying calculation was to downplay the seriousness to increase the likelihood of re-election. It didn’t work.
It’s time for a reality check and to move on, and to hope that we fare better under President Biden than we did in the four lost, ill-fated years of Trump.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.