Lewisburg Area School District’s proposed 2 mill tax increase is out of order. Almost all surrounding counties have held steady, and 2 mill increase? The audacity of this is idiotic!
In view of people not working, business shut down, those who ran out of unemployment, and to impose a 2 mill tax at this time is ludicrous.
Teacher salaries between $60,000-$80,000 a year, with pension increases and summers off for paid vacation. Time to vote these idiots out. No common sense.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer