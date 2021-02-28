Is honesty from elected leaders a problem? After four years of nonstop lies from former President Trump, and disingenuous attempts by some local elected officials to discredit the same 2020 election which restored some of them to power, it appears that voters do not hold honesty from elected officials as a high value. We don’t expect them to be honest, and lord knows, they have not been.
The First Amendment protects the right of individuals to say pretty much anything they want, with a few exceptions in which intentionally dishonest speech can be linked to demonstrable harm resulting from the utterance.
Should the First Amendment rights of elected officials give them leave to lie without consequence? Some doozies from the vast Trump collection include the birther lie, a demonstrably false claim that President Obama lacked birthright citizenship, and the more recent, damaging, and another demonstrably false claim, still, incredibly, believed by upwards of 70% of Republican voters, that even though the margin of Joe Biden’s popular vote victory was 7 million, with a solid Electoral College margin as well, Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory was somehow stolen.
Last I looked, it is “we the people” who effectively “hire” elected officials, from our state and federal representatives and senators, right up to the president. We are their employers, and we should include honesty when we set the terms of employment. Why do we so universally tolerate lying, recently taken to new extremes by the likes and disciples of Trump, with persistent, long-term and even still continuing campaigns of disinformation?
Elected officials, before assuming office, are called upon to take an oath. This is the oath that Trump took:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
If you are wearing rose-colored glasses, perhaps you may read a truthfulness requirement into the obligations to “faithfully execute” and “protect and defend the Constitution.” If you are Donald Trump and his loyal underlings, not so much. To the contrary, when one weaponizes the First Amendment to give elected officeholders the broadest possible spin on free speech, the available wiggle room makes a slinky look arthritic: officeholders have free reign to lie without proximate accountability or consequence. Sure, we can, if and when enough of us ever wise up, vote the liar out of office, but gosh, the constant repetition of lies over a time frame as long as (or longer than) a 4-year presidential term has great potential for harm. Anyone remember Jan. 6?
And so, I offer a modest proposal to our lawmakers: Let’s incorporate the clause “I will be truthful” into the respective declarations/oaths of office for all candidates/officeholders. Let’s articulate penalties for infractions. We can’t expect better than we have had until we demand better. Ask your lawmakers at every level to work for including truthfulness as a first requirement in the declarations/oaths for seekers/holders of elected public office. You’d think honesty is a value for which we would see universal approval. Don’t hold your breath until it happens.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.