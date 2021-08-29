Adrienne Mael is the right person at the right time for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The wide-reaching and wide-ranging group’s board of directors announced this week that Mael would lead the organization permanently following a national search to replace the departed Joanne Troutman.
Mael has been the president and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties for the past six years. Since July, she has held the interim tag at the Sunbury-based GSVUW.
She formally takes over there at a time when the two organizations she now oversees continue merger talks. It makes sense the two partners — who already work together to provide services, share programming and even some staff — will eventually meld into one unit. There are complicated logistics that will be part of that process, but the merger feels — and sounds — inevitable.
“Adrienne’s appointment to President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is the next step toward the merger of our two United Way organizations,” Liz Masich, board chair of the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, said. “Adrienne’s leadership and passion to improve the lives of those touched by the United Way in our communities is exactly what both organizations need.”
The United Way is arguably the most important organization in the Susquehanna Valley; its reach and potential to make a difference are immense.
It oversees programming for everything from early childhood education and tutoring programs to behavioral health and addiction and even housing assistance. Its six Priorities for Impact include basic needs/financial stability; early childhood education; teens; addiction and behavioral health, and diversity and inclusion.
“I am eager to continue the work of the United Way and improve lives in the Susquehanna Valley,” Mael said Thursday following the announcement by the organization’s board of directors. “While I may be a new face for the organization, the mission and vision of the United Way remain steadfast — to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our region. I look forward to the opportunities to address key issues in our area and drive social change with innovative solutions.”
You can’t replace someone like Joanne Troutman. It felt that way when Keri Albright left the organization as well.
All you can do hope to bring in the next best thing In Adrienne Mael, it feels like the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is doing that.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.