On a nearly perfect summer evening this past Friday, members of the committee that stages the annual Pineknotter Days celebration each year in downtown Northumberland did something new, refreshing and inspiring.
They called forward eight high school students to become the first recipients of the Junior Pineknotter of the Year awards, an honor that recognizes and thanks young people for volunteering in their community, for helping others, for being an “all-around good citizen.”
Nominees must reside in Northumberland Borough or Point Township and be a freshman, sophomore or junior at the Shikellamy High School or Northumberland Christian School.
The eight Junior Pineknotters of the Year for 2022 are: Allison Anselmo, Caden Balliet, Claudia Bucher, Mason Cianflone, Carly Harter, Brianna Hennett, Grace Spaide and Qyn Witmer.
Bucher helps with litter pickups along the Susquehanna River and in Cameron Park and assists with local food drives. Witmer is working toward her Girl Scout Silver Award while volunteering with Wreaths Across America and is a puppy raiser through the seeing eye program in 4-H.
Spaide volunteers with youth autism camps, homeless shelters, and helps others in need. Balliet volunteers with his church and vacation Bible school. Harter volunteers at the Scratching Post in Lewisburg, the Ronald McDonald House in Danville and local river cleanup. Anselmo gives her time to the children’s ministry of her church and participates in the Cameron Park Clean Up.
Cianflone is on the swim team and a member of Future Business Leaders of America as well as serving as the junior class president. Hennett volunteers with the Cameron Park Clean-Up and works for her church nursery and local homeless shelters as well as volunteering to help inner-city kids in Philadelphia.
“Northumberland residents, this is your future,” Angela Troutman, secretary of the Pineknotter Committee announced to the crowd as she introduced the recipients. “I think it looks pretty bright.”
Indeed, in the times in which we live, faced with a variety of challenges on the local, state and national levels, it is a bright idea for adult members of the community to publicly embrace the contributions of their younger citizens right there in the presence of their family and friends along the main street of their hometown.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.