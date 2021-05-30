The Biden administration, with good reason, has held that to reduce the flow of refugees and unauthorized immigrants across our southern border, we need to radically improve conditions in their home countries. Problems include economies that don’t produce enough jobs, polities that produce too much corruption and not enough security, and violent gangs that thrive in the shadows where the polity doesn’t reach.
The United States has been trying for more than a century to straighten out Central America, ever since we sent the Marines into Nicaragua in 1909. For decades, our idea of a solution was to impose order, either with the Marines or with a pliable dictator, thereby making it possible for big American companies like United Fruit to operate profitably.
As President Roosevelt supposedly said about Guatemalan dictator Ubico (or maybe Dominican dictator Trujillo, or Cuban dictator Batista), “he may be an s.o.b., but he’s our s.o.b.”
After World War II, sending in the Marines was no longer acceptable, so we resorted to covert interventions to overthrow a reformist Guatemalan president in 1954, and repeatedly to manipulate political processes in the other countries of the region. All this was again in pursuit of pro-business stability, with a special emphasis on anti-communism.
This orientation led the Reagan administration to try (unsuccessfully) to overthrow the revolutionary Sandinista regime in Nicaragua, and to support right-wing, repressive military regimes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. It is no accident that these three countries are today the main sources of refugees and other immigrants attempting to enter the United States.
Although all these countries established, under U.S. patronage, low-quality democracies in the 1990s, they never dealt with the grinding poverty suffered by the majority of their populations, nor with the endemic corruption of their political systems. The result was a massive flow of unauthorized immigrants into the United States. Then significant numbers of young men in the U.S. could not find good jobs, so joined gangs. U.S. authorities then deported as many as they could catch back to their home countries, where they became a menace to the poor people who hadn’t yet emigrated.
The point of this sad tale is that the U.S. has an atrocious track record of “helping” Central America. And there is little sign that the Biden administration has the remotest idea how to do better.
Indeed, the two Central American countries that are not exporting refugees have achieved better results independent of the U.S. Costa Rica is by far the most prosperous and democratic of the Central American republics, and it has also seen the least intervention by the U.S. A succession of governments in the 19th century laid the foundations of a relatively strong and uncorrupt state. A working democracy evolved in the course of the 20th century, with a strong social safety net that protected all citizens from misery and deprivation. A negligible number of Costa Ricans attempt to emigrate to the U.S..
Nicaragua is a more complex case. Under occupation of the U.S. Marines from 1909 to 1933, it subsequently came under the dictatorship of the Somoza family, which maintained a cozy relationship with a succession of U.S. administrations, until the Sandinistas overthrew it in 1979. That was effectively the Nicaraguan declaration of independence from the United States. From 1979 to 1990, and from 2007 to the present, the Sandinistas have held power under the leadership of Daniel Ortega. They have consistently channeled resources and opportunities to the poor majority of the population, and thus have had substantial, enduring popular support. Even though Ortega has followed the precedent of Somoza in perpetuating himself in power by manipulating constitutional rules, his popular support remains substantial, and relatively few Nicaraguans attempt to emigrate.
The lesson from Costa Rica and Nicaragua is that Central Americans do better without the U.S. “helping.” But the U.S. has made such a mess in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala that we can scarcely walk away.
Let us hope that Kamala Harris and her boss will have the wisdom to clean up the mess.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.