What happened in the house on Miller Street in Sunbury will never be conclusively determined. The house is now marked unsafe for human occupancy or use, its windows covered with large sheets of plywood, the type often seen being hammered into place by fearful homeowners expecting a hurricane.
A man died in the house on Miller Street. Kevin D. Knoebel, 53, died approximately three weeks before his remains were discovered on Thursday, Oct. 22. Given this knowledge, the imagination will no doubt conjure the most unpleasant scenes. Temperatures reached eighty degrees for a few consecutive days during this time.
I knew Kevin in high school. He was a member of the Shikellamy Class of 1985; I was a year behind him. We served together on one of the high school’s quiz bowl teams. Following high school, we disappeared from each other’s lives. I had not thought of Kevin in decades until a friend shared news of his death.
I posted news of Kevin’s fate on Facebook. Former classmates offered memories and insights about Kevin. Many remembered him as intelligent and highly skilled with computers. One passed along the fact that Kevin graduated from Susquehanna University in 1989, a fact omitted from his terse, seventy-one-word obituary. Still others recalled Kevin’s mistreatment at the hands of others during school and expressed regret at past inaction and unoffered apologies.
A portrait, though incomplete, of Kevin’s humanity emerged. What remained unexplained, however, was what happened in the house on Miller Street.
How does a man die in a city neighborhood and go unnoticed for three weeks? How does mail accumulate in a mailbox — particularly in a political season when glossy propaganda fills our mailboxes daily — without someone making an inquiry about the mail’s recipient? How does a property appear in obvious need of care without someone offering the occupant some kind of help?
We live in an age in which we are inexorably connected to one other through technology. Phones chime constantly, while eyes rarely avert themselves from whatever screen is in front of them. And yet, we are disconnected from each other in the most meaningful ways, the most human ways.
Was there not a single human being in Kevin’s life, even someone on the periphery of his existence, who took note of his absence for three weeks? The answer is an obvious and devastating no. In this answer is a truth that none of us wants to admit but one that we all fear — this could happen to us some day.
Humanity failed Kevin Knoebel. There can be no other judgment. What must we do to prevent this from happening again? What connections — real, human connections — can we make with our friends, neighbors, family members, and the overlooked among us to ensure that this tragedy is not a mere footnote in our lives, destined to be forgotten and repeated?
For those who need to measure and quantify solutions to such problems, there is but a single number that matters here — one. One person could have made a difference for Kevin. One person needs you to make a difference for them right now. Find that person and connect with them — before it is too late.
John Deppen lives in Northumberland