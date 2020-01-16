Thank you for sharing your thoughts on generational differences, Ms. Eaton (My Turn, Jan. 8). By lifting up concerns regarding the cost of higher education, degradation and abuse of our environment, and the pervasive gun culture that makes not only students but worshippers and anyone gathered in a large group anxious, you call all of us to action to help resolve these issues.
Thanks for also recognizing we cannot paint an entire generation with broad brushstrokes just as we cannot and should not attempt to paint any group in such a way. The current climate of our nation and society increasingly pits different groups against one another rather than taking the time to learn from and work with each other. In doing so we foster misunderstanding and hate that further separates us. Suddenly it becomes an us against them situation. All of our resources, including time, money, and energy, are expended in propagating the feud rather than working to, if not solve, at least improve a situation.
Throughout history, there have been generational differences, just as there have been and continue to be differences in race, gender, religion, socio-economic conditions, politics, and ideologies. These different fabrics, in the hands of a skilled quilter, can produce glorious coverings far more beautiful than if they were simply monochromatic.
Rather than emphasizing the differences between the generations, let us work together, no matter our age, to address some of the pressing issues you have cited. The environment might be a great place to start. More than 20 years ago everyone from the elderly to children worked together with OUE, Organizations United for the Environment, to successfully ban a hazardous waste incinerator proposed for the Valley.
Today they continue fighting environmental exploitation and regulatory abuse in the fossil fuel industry. Let us make a difference together.
Mindelle K. Bartholomew,
Milton