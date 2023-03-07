The ACLU is threatening legal action against the Saucon Valley School District for not allowing an After School Satan Club to rent space.
Does the ACLU really have nothing better to do than to promote evil and every type of ridiculous perversion people can think up? If I wanted to rent space from the schools for an After School Bible Study, I am sure the ACLU would have immediate charges against me.
Our children cannot take a Bible into school and read it on their own time, but we can children who identify as furbies. Are we all nuts?
Boys wanting to be girls, and girls wanting to be boys. Critical Race Theory, trying to eliminate our history. Folks, our history happened, whether good or bad. Why can’t we teach our children to appreciate who God made them? Why can’t we teach them that we live in the best country in the world? Why don’t we promote good instead of evil? I am not only talking to educators, I am talking to parents and grandparents.
If this continues, and our children are ruined in their thinking and their bodies, what kind of a future are we making? Wake up, people.
No matter what our schools and school boards tell us, we are in charge of what our children are being taught. It is time we hold them accountable and time we pin the ACLU to the wall.
Unless, of course, you want a furbie to be president of the U.S. someday. You can make a difference! Stand up and be heard!
Rita Campbell,
Sunbury