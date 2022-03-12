I read with bemusement the letter Lou Barletta (March 9) wrote in response to Fred Keller’s retirement from the PA House of Representatives.
Barletta calls Keller an exemplary public servant and a world-class person. While I would never want to comment on Fred’s character outside of politics, I have no problem espousing the fact that I do not think Mr. Keller did a thing for our area or Pennsylvania while in any elected office he has held.
If someone could write up a concise list of his achievements and how they helped the everyman in the Central Susquehanna Valley, I would welcome that information with great fervor.
Ryan Seltzer,
Selinsgrove