Despite the intransigent support he receives from his base and, accordingly, lawmakers who refuse to take the blinders from their eyes, post-pandemic America deserves much better than President Trump and the policies advanced by him and his supporters.
As we are presently in a purge of watchdogs in the form of inspectors general, and, indeed, any public office-holder who won’t parrot the “party line” (that is, uncritical praise for the grifter-in-chief), and an attempt to rewrite the wrongly labeled and multi-faceted “hoax” gospel delivered by President Trump, a few objective anti-hoax facts are in order:
1. That Russia interfered in the 2016 election is not a hoax; it was established and borne out in the form of several contacts between the president’s 2016 campaign and Russian operatives. The Mueller report, following the DOJ guidance that a sitting president may not be prosecuted, and using the strict legal definition for what must be proven to establish the crime of conspiracy, most definitely did not conclude that, in the broadest sense, there was “no collusion.” It further identified numerous instances of presidential conduct which strongly suggested obstruction of justice. In sum, and despite the whitewash and spin by ultra-partisan sycophant, William Barr, the president’s terrible behavior sets a new low, and is far worse than what the nation should expect from its chief executive.
2. Impeachment was not a hoax, and despite the entirely (but for Mitt Romney) partisan vote in the Senate, the underlying facts reveal that the president was all too willing to withhold the payment of congressionally mandated foreign aid for Ukraine on a condition that its newly elected president would announce an investigation into matters concerning the president’s likely political rival. To do so was serious presidential misbehavior, as was the cover-up, and, in the aftermath, the retribution against those who came forward with testimony to establish those uncontradicted facts (including from a major financial supporter and subsequent appointee).
3. The threat of COVID-19 was not a hoax, and more dire and deadly consequences of the failings of Captain Clorox in dealing with it are revealed daily. At the time of this writing, the nation is approaching a lethality index of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. Had the president acted sooner, the deaths of thousands of those victims might have been spared. Instead, we got lies (we have it under control, it will go away, you can inject disinfectant as a cure, and you can treat it with a drug for malaria and lupus into which, incidentally, I just happen to have a financial investment.)
On the other hand, the president admits that should vote-by-mail initiatives be allowed, the likely result of that process would mean more votes for Democrats and fewer votes for Republicans. This is in keeping with the extent to which gerrymandering has aided the Republican minority to retain power in state legislatures, and the anachronism which is the Electoral College, enabling the victory of a candidate who lost the popular vote by 2.7 million to his rival Democrat. What is really a hoax is the baseless claim that voting by mail will be tainted by rampant voter fraud. Rather, he’s laying the groundwork to refuse to surrender office should the vote go against him.
Ultimately, the president daily reveals himself to be a self-serving, petty, small-minded and incompetent leader. He has lowered respect for this country in the eyes of our allies, can’t see the big picture in foreign affairs, and has the favor of autocratic bullies (Duterte and Bolsonaro) while serving the long term interests of Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jung Un. The irony is that his campaign to “Make America Great Again” has rather vastly diminished the country’s wealth, status and stature as a world leader.
To support this president is to hate honesty, integrity, the free press, intelligent discourse, and to advance supremacy and self-interest over the greater common good. I expect the base will dismiss these observations as liberal drivel, but my fear is that the ongoing parade of horrible outcomes will get much worse, and that fundamental democratic values will evaporate with four more years under the grifter-in-chief. Think before you vote; make America smart again.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg and retired after 36 years in the Sunbury offices of Susquehanna, later, North Penn, Legal Services.