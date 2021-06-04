I had a dream that our politicians were reaching across the aisle for compromise but then I awakened. I just read in the paper that our Senators voted on seven bills. The Republicans voted one way on all seven and the Democrats voted the opposite so there is no compromise.
I had a dream that we were being kind and peaceful neighbors but then I awakened. I saw on the news the same senseless killings and racial tensions.
How can we make these dreams a reality? In reality they may always exists to some degree but perhaps if each person tries to be more caring and compassionate toward each other we can make a difference. Keep the faith!
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove