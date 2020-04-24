This week, state health officials confirmed one patient in one Northumberland County nursing or personal care home has tested positive for COVID-19.
We would like to offer more detailed information: Which nursing home and where it is located? What is being done to care for the patient, and to protect health care providers and other residents?
But Pennsylvania still doesn’t release that information to anyone. County leaders — including the chairman of the board of commissioners, the emergency management director and the Area Agency on Aging director — did not know anything about the case.
Nursing homes around the nation — and Pennsylvania — have been ground zero for the spread of the novel coronavirus. It seems like more information should be — must be — available.
“We don’t know who it is or where it is,” said Area Agency on Aging Director Karen Leonovich. “The state is not mandated to report it to us, so we don’t know who it is.”
Consider what Montandon nurse Hannah Walter is dealing with. She is volunteering to work in a Harlem nursing home. Of the 36 patients she and four others were treating Tuesday, 20 were positive for COVID-19. These patients are “very, very sick. Most of them are on oxygen,” she said.
These are dangerous places to live and work.
On Wednesday, The Associated Press said the United States surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes. In Pennsylvania, 408 facilities have positive cases with 5,679 patients, 673 employees and 849 deaths.
After writing a letter to the Trump administration earlier this month, Sen. Bob Casey said the administration has agreed to push for the release of the names of nursing homes across the nation that have COVID-19 cases.
Still, we wait.
“If I was a family member of someone in that facility, I would want to know,” said Leonovich. “I would want to know that my loved one is safe, and what precautions are being taken, but you also have HIPAA and confidentiality concerns.”
We hope that practice begins soon. There is no reason to release personal information that could identify those who have tested positive. But the deeper the information, the more reassurance we can offer those who live and work in these facilities, along with their loved ones who haven’t been allowed to visit in-person for more than a month.
As is usually the case, the more information, the better.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.