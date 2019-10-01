Your article on Act 79 (Sept. 29) did not strike the right tone. This new law requires perpetrators of violence to turn over their guns within 24 hours when a Protection From Abuse Order is issued by the courts.
Our good legislators, led in the Senate by Sen. John Gordner, took the brave and compassionate step of passing this law that will help keep guns out of the hands of people the courts have decided are dangerous to others.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Transitions wants to help the public understand how well the systems are working for them in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. This includes the courts, law enforcement, Transitions, area hospitals, and children and youth agencies.
With the help of Moms Demand Action, Transitions worked hard to get Act 79 passed. I am hopeful that the tide has turned on public opinion on the subject of who should be permitted to have guns. Act 79 is not a perfect law. For example, if a perpetrator of violence toward a domestic partner lies to law enforcement and says that they do not have a gun, law enforcement has to take their word for it. We need to focus on making this new law stronger.
For the limited number of sheriffs having difficulty with storing guns, let’s get them the resources they need to do their jobs of keeping us safe. One hundred eighty-one Pennsylvanians were killed by domestic violence in 2018, up from 167 in 2017. Half of the people were killed with a gun. One died in Union County. No one was killed by domestic violence in Northumberland and Snyder counties last year. Let’s be thankful when the system works for victims.
Susan Mathias,
CEO, Transitions of PA