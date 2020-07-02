The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of many traditional July 4th community fireworks displays, so there may be a greater temptation over the next few days to light up some at home.
If so, know the law and be careful.
A 31-year-old man was killed in a fireworks accident in Scranton just this past weekend. He was one of at least 13 people who lost their lives in the United States over the past year as a result of injuries sustained in fireworks accidents. The victims also included a 15-year-old boy, who was killed in the driveway of his home at 7:30 p.m. July 4, 2019, as he attempted to light a firework device, according to the 2019 Fireworks Annual Report filed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
State lawmakers revised the Pennsylvania fireworks law in 2017, allowing for the sale and purchase of “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks. These include Roman candles, bottle rockets or similar items that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
“Display fireworks,” which are classified as devices containing more than 130 milligrams of explosive materials and professional-grade aerial shells, containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, can be used only by certified professionals who have obtained a permit from the municipality where the display is scheduled.
Consumer-grade fireworks can be purchased and used by those over the age of 18, but there are restrictions. Under the state fireworks law, they cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without express permission of the property owner. They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building, toward a motor vehicle or building, within 150 feet of an occupied structure or while a person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.
That’s the law, but of equal importance is the responsibility of those using consumer fireworks to read the instructions and follow all safety guidelines.
Safety tips offered by the National Council on Fireworks Safety include:
n All fireworks activities should be under the supervision of an adult. Never allow children to light fireworks.
n Wear safety glasses.
n Light one firework at a time then quickly move away.
n Use all fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from all buildings and vehicles.
n Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes then soak in a bucket of water.
n Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
n Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
n Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
n Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
By following all of these laws and recommendations, we help ensure that our families and friends enjoy a happy and safe Fourth of July.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.