With the final few schools set to close this week to unofficially kick off summer for children across the region, focus shifts away from the classroom to outdoor entertainment, including trips to local playgrounds and pools.
Safety, as always, must be paramount. Making sure these spots for fun are also safety havens can be a difficult task, something Eric Kennedy and his team of researchers at Bucknell University have learned over the past decade.
Eric Kennedy, a biomedical engineering professor at Bucknell and his team have researched child injury prevention, particularly in playground safety, for the past decade. Some of his findings were recently published in the medical journal, “Clinical Pediatrics.”
As expected, many of the injuries are “upper extremity injuries” Within the 10-year period studied, the university had logged about 75,000 injury reports.
Playgrounds, by their very name, are meant to be a place for “play,” an outlet for kids to release some energy, test some boundaries and learn some physical skills along the way. Understanding what can happen — in an instant — can be critical.
That awareness, however, comes with the understanding that something can happen even with precautions, safety measures and the necessary information in place.
“I think it is totally impossible to design a risk-free playground environment and if we do, I think it is not going to be a very exciting environment for kids,” Kennedy said. “A swing set is fun, a slide is fun, and we don’t want to take that experience away from kids. We want to design out risk of injury.”
Part of that means parents staying involved and aware of their child’s surroundings.
Kennedy said parents need to understand that while many playground designs are much safer than those they grew up with — adults never had soft, rubberized mats around all of their playground equipment — there are still risks.
So put YouTube on pause, or pump the brakes on TikTok for a few moments and pay attention.
“I think that we very often think a playground is like, ‘We are at this safe space so the kids can just run around, and I have a chance to have my time now,’” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately, that is a dangerous proposition. You should still be actively involved in that process and make sure you keep an eye on them.”
Sounds like solid parenting advice.
