Political leaders of both parties have called for “open primaries” in Pennsylvania.
While this may not happen anytime soon, voters who are unhappy with their current party should know how easy it is to make a change right now. Changing your party registration sends a strong message and is an easy way to “vote” between elections.
To change your registration just go to your county’s website and find either the Elections Office or Voter Services.
You should be able to find the information you need. Forms to register to vote or to change registration will also be available at the Elections Office. If you have questions or problems just call your county’s Elections Office.
Make sure you are registered to vote. Then, if you are not happy with your current party, its leaders, or its recent actions, just make the change. You’ll be very glad you did.
Ed Satalia,
State College