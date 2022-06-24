I know it’s been a while since I’ve written an op-ed but, I think it’s necessary given the environment that we find ourselves in.
Given the conversation about inflation and how misinformation has spread like a plague through Pennsylvania, I think it’s important to point out the contributing factors of inflation.
The contributing factors to inflation are the war in Ukraine, the government’s overzealous spending with stimulus checks, companies not anticipating the demand after COVID subsided, and the tariffs put in place by the Trump administration. The Republicans running for office will spin this and blame Biden regardless of his predecessors’ policies but, let me say that if the Republicans win the House or the Senate in the fall, there is no magic bullet for the issues facing us right now as it is a “global supply chain crisis,” not a “national supply chain crisis.”
Nothing will change if the Republicans get elected. What will change however is they will re-gerrymander Pennsylvania, they will make the rich exponentially richer and the poor exponentially poorer, and they will have a traitor in office like Mastriano who’s sympathetic to the overturning of democracy. A traitor to the ideals our country used to hold dear like free and fair elections, the right to vote, and non-interference from countries who would otherwise influence our elections. He’s not fit for office and it would be an affront to our country for him to serve as governor.
Make the right choice Pennsylvania.
Andrew Ostrowsky,
Mesa, Arizona