If you are concerned about getting to the polls for any reason, whether COVID-19 or personal convenience, a new law has created a no-excuse-needed, mail-in ballot option to casting your vote.
Act 77 of 2019, a historic new voting reform bill, makes our Pennsylvania voting process more modern, secure and accessible. The first election this affects is the June 2 primary
May 18 is the last day to register to vote. You can begin the registration process at https://www.votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Pages/default.aspx.
Registered voters can then determine which ballot is right for them by visiting the PA Department of state website at https://www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx. Applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by your county elections office by 5 p.m. on May 26. Postmarks do not count. Your elections office will then send you an official ballot. Those ballots must be completed and returned to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on election day, June 2. Postmarks do not count.
If you do not have access to the internet you can call 1-877-VOTESPA or your county elections office for information and assistance with voting questions.
The League website, www.Vote411.org, provides the links to learn where candidates running for office in your community stand on the issues. Print or email the information to use when you vote. When visiting this website, be sure to also check out the useful information about what’s on your individual ballot, find your polling place and much more.
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will be publishing our Union County Voters Guide as an online (and printable) document for this election. We want to keep you and our volunteers safe throughout this election cycle. You can check our online guide at www.LWVLewisburgArea.org.
Please consider your voting options especially during this 100th anniversary year celebrating women getting the right to vote (ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution). Our democracy depends on everyone doing their part and it’s never been easier or more secure for registered voters to cast a ballot in Pennsylvania.
Ideally, there will be a strong turnout for the 2020 elections, in part due to these provisions. Taking advantage of our rightful new options and casting a mail-in ballot is something especially important at a time when many of us have fears and concerns about being in public. Pennsylvania ranked 25th for voter participation with just 51 percent of the eligible population voting in the 2018 election. If we all do our part, we can rise higher this year.
Teri MacBride is president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. She is also a member of The Daily Item’s Community Advisory Board.