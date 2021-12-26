The old line about gerrymandering legislative districts is that the process regularly allows elected officials to select their voting bloc rather than voters picking who represents them.
Voters can have a say in what they want the maps to look like ahead of next year’s primary and for the next decade. One way or another, they are going to change and the window for public comment is already open.
Lawmakers want to hear your voices, especially the three state representatives in the Valley who could see significant changes to their districts. The maps were drafted and approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-person panel made up of the four top leaders from Democratic and Republican parties, along with a nonpartisan chair selected by the state Supreme Court. The proposed Senate and House maps are not final; a vote is scheduled once the public comment period ends next month.
The proposed map redrawing legislative districts House dramatically shifts geographic territories in the Valley in the state House. Rep. David Rowe (85th), Rep. Kurt Masser (107th) and Rep. Lynda Culver (108th) all stand to lose large swaths of their current districts while gaining other locations they may not be as familiar with.
There are some issues with the districts that could hurt local representation, or at least alter it. Montour County, currently in the 107th with Masser, would shift west into the 108th — Montour was previously part of the 108th — with Culver as the new representative. Masser would pick up some areas in southern Northumberland County and Masser said keeping the Coal Region towns together was an important step for him.
In Union County, only East Buffalo and Union townships would remain in the 85th, with the rest of the county sliding north into the 84th, currently held by Rep. Joe Hamm, a Republican. Rowe said the shift means he wouldn’t get to represent the borough — Mifflinburg — where he grew up.
“It’s almost half of my constituents, if not slightly more, who are new,” he said.
Change can be good or bad. The Valley is a Republican-dominated area, and the proposed maps mean the four Republicans representing the area would still represent the region. Certainly, there is something to be said for familiarity and relationships, where veteran lawmakers like Masser and Culver have long-standing rapport with local officials and business owners in their districts. Relative newcomers like Rowe and Hamm are still creating those links, but clearly have established some already.
There is time to make a difference in this process by reaching out before the window closes next month. Maps and links to comment are available at www.redistricting.state.pa.us. Spotlight PA has a search tool online to see current and proposed boundaries for each district: www.spotlightpa.org.
“If you don’t think your voice matters it absolutely does in this process. I’ve seen it work,” Culver said.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.